Bloemfontein boy joins growing list of pupils stabbed to death

A grade 6 pupil from Bloemfontein who was stabbed to death at the weekend is expected to be buried on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Sam Makhele said the 14-year-old was allegedly stabbed during an argument with a 21-year-old man in Heidedal.

“According to information received, the victim was carrying a knife, so the suspect went inside his parents’ house and also took a knife and stabbed the victim in the back,” Makhele said.

The boy died in hospital.

On Monday, a 14-year-old pupil was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg.

The case against the 15-year-old arrested for the crime was provisionally withdrawn.

On the same day, a grade 9 pupil from a Mossel Bay school was stabbed, allegedly by three fellow pupils.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was injured after being stabbed during an argument with a fellow pupil at a high school in Durban.

She was taken to hospital.