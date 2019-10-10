South Africa

Bloemfontein cop arrested for allegedly trying to steal and sell guns

10 October 2019 - 08:20 By Naledi Shange
A Free State police constable is alleged to have plotted to steal and sell police guns.
Image: File / Elvis Ntombela

A Bloemfontein police constable is expected to appear in the city's magistrate's court on Thursday, after allegedly trying to steal guns from her police station and sell her service pistol.

The 34-year-old woman is facing charges of corruption, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and theft, said Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn.

“The constable was arrested Tuesday in joint operation by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence, after information emerged that she was allegedly conspiring to steal firearms from her unit,” Steyn said.

“A clandestine operation was activated immediately, where she met up with the ‘robbers’ and handed them her state firearm to commit the robbery. A while later, the two criminals emerged with the alleged loot — two R5 rifles, with two magazines with 96 rounds of ammunition, and four 9mm pistols, with 11 magazines and 165 rounds of ammunition. The suspect was paid R30,000 for her efforts, which, on receipt, led to her downfall.”

Steyn said the stolen guns, her vehicle and cellphone were seized during the sting operation.

Head of the Hawks in the Free State Maj-Gen Kubandran Moodley hailed officers for thwarting what could have led to an even bigger crime. However, he bemoaned corruption in the police.

