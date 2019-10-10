South Africa

Busisiwe Mkhwebane to suspend remedial action against Ipid appointment

10 October 2019 - 06:46 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: Esa Alexander

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will suspend remedial action against the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's [Ipid] appointment of Theresa Botha as deputy director, pending the directorate's review application.

“It is indeed the office of the Public Protector's standard practice not to oppose interim orders suspending the implementation of its remedial action, pending review applications of its reports,” Mkhwebane's office said in a statement.

The office said it agreed the remedial action set out in her report be suspended, pending the final determination of the review application.

Ipid officials have approached the Pretoria high court to challenge Mkhwebane's report regarding Botha's appointment. The report, according to an application filed by former Ipid executive director Robert McBride and seven others, is “riddled with flagrant factual inaccuracies, illogical conclusions and errors of law”.

TimesLIVE reported that the application was launched to set aside the report by Mkhwebane, released on September 16, in which she found that Ipid irregularly appointed Botha.

“Mkhwebane found that Ipid had engaged in procurement irregularities and maladministration when irregularly appointing Botha as a deputy director of its national specialised investigation team in 2017,” the report said.

MORE

McBride among 28 people who have applied for deputy public protector job

Twenty-eight people have applied to become the next deputy public protector.
Politics
1 week ago

Robert McBride to challenge public protector’s Ipid report in court

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will again be hauled before the courts at a time when she faces a credibility crisis following numerous adverse ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ipid officials challenge Mkhwebane's report, saying it's difficult to read

The report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane regarding the appointment of Ipid deputy director Theresa Botha was 'riddled with factual ...
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa
  4. 'It's Pravin Gordhan behind this,' says Iqbal Survé after his office is raided South Africa
  5. Victims of 'R200 WhatsApp stokvels' share their dismay at losses, being blocked ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
X