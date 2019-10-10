South Africa

Cape Town cops seize another getaway cart loaded with stolen property

10 October 2019 - 08:13 By TimesLIVE
Thunder is in the care of the Cart Horse Protection Association after his owners were arrested in Cape Town on October 9 2019, on suspicion of being in possession of stolen railway lines.
Thunder is in the care of the Cart Horse Protection Association after his owners were arrested in Cape Town on October 9 2019, on suspicion of being in possession of stolen railway lines.
Image: City of Cape Town

For the second time this week, alleged thieves in Cape Town hoofed it with their loot on a horse and cart.

Two men arrived at a scrap metal dealer in Epping on Wednesday to sell railway tracks, said City of Cape Town law-enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

The tracks and other metal items that belonged to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA were loaded on a cart being pulled by a horse named Thunder.

Officers from the city’s metal theft and rail enforcement units arrested the men on suspicion of being in possession of stolen property.

Thunder was impounded by the Cart Horse Protection Association, which is also caring for Inspector, the horse involved in a similar incident on Tuesday.

Inspector’s cart was loaded with a stolen R1.2m electricity transformer when city law-enforcement officers came across it while patrolling in Bellville.

The transformer, which three men were allegedly trying to sell to scrap dealers, was stolen from a Transnet property in Maitland.

READ MORE

Neigh, my bru - trio nabbed for selling stolen transformer from back of horse-drawn cart

Cape Town police on Tuesday arrested two men trying to sell a stolen electricity transformer from the back of a horse and cart.
News
1 day ago

Weapons seizures and cable thief sentenced: Cape Town acts on train safety

Cape Town's recently established Rail Enforcement Unit is actively combating crime on the metro's vital train network, seizing 24 knives, scissors ...
News
4 months ago

Illegal scrap dealers in firing line as rail theft unit counts its successes

In its first two months, the Rail Enforcement Unit in Cape Town has confiscated 379,5m of cable and 800kg of railway signal cable. Now, the city is ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa
  4. 'It's Pravin Gordhan behind this,' says Iqbal Survé after his office is raided South Africa
  5. Victims of 'R200 WhatsApp stokvels' share their dismay at losses, being blocked ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
X