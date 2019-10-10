Cape Town cops seize another getaway cart loaded with stolen property

Officers from the city’s metal theft and rail enforcement units arrested the men on suspicion of being in possession of stolen property.

Thunder was impounded by the Cart Horse Protection Association, which is also caring for Inspector, the horse involved in a similar incident on Tuesday.

Inspector’s cart was loaded with a stolen R1.2m electricity transformer when city law-enforcement officers came across it while patrolling in Bellville.

The transformer, which three men were allegedly trying to sell to scrap dealers, was stolen from a Transnet property in Maitland.