South Africa

Chrome mining giant sets up forensic probe after Amcu launches R7.5bn corruption case

10 October 2019 - 15:09 By TimesLIVE
Samancor has called the actions of a 'so-called whistle-blower who is requesting compensation for information' malicious and opportunistic.
Samancor has called the actions of a 'so-called whistle-blower who is requesting compensation for information' malicious and opportunistic.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tsheko Kabasia

Chrome mining giant Samancor has commissioned a forensic investigation after firebrand trade union Amcu last week brought a R7.5bn corruption case against the company.

In papers filed in the Johannesburg high court last Wednesday, the union  alleged the company and its former owner, Danko Koncar, were  behind an illicit financial flows scheme which saw the mining giant  shift billions of rands in profit offshore.

The allegations are contained in a number of affidavits, including that of former Samancor director turned whistle-blower Miodrag Kon.

In a statement issued a week after the papers were lodged, Samancor said that it was "aware of the allegations", but that the court application had not yet been served on the company.

"A decision by Samancor, the Samancor board and its recognised unions was taken to commission an independent investigation into the allegations by Amcu, of which most date back more than 10 years. Amcu, despite several failed attempts, is not a recognised union with Samancor.

"Samancor has taken legal advice on the allegations made by Amcu with the assistance of the so-called ‘brave whistle-blower’ who is requesting compensation for the information he provided. Samancor views this as malicious and opportunistic," the company said.

MORE

Amcu guns for SA chrome mining giant in R7.5bn claim

Union claims R7.5bn theft; serves legal papers demanding access to company's financial records
News
1 week ago

NUM decries Limpopo mine death

A Lesotho national was killed in a rockfall at the Samancor Eastern chrome mine in Limpopo on Friday night, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa
  4. Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in ... South Africa
  5. 'It's Pravin Gordhan behind this,' says Iqbal Survé after his office is raided South Africa

Latest Videos

Hawks raid the properties of former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
X