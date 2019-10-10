Dudu Myeni has a new lawyer

Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Thursday brought an application before the high court in Pretoria to postpone the matter in which two organisations seek to have her declared as a delinquent director.

The matter, which was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the South African Airways Pilots Association in 2017, was due to be heard from the beginning of this week.

On Monday, Myeni, claimed that she could not afford transportation costs to get to Pretoria.

The case was rolled over until Tuesday to give a chance for Myeni to appear.

On Tuesday, Myeni's attorney Daniel Mantsha, told the court that Myeni had been trying to secure funds to cover her legal costs, but had been unsuccessful.

The case was then postponed until Thursday, where Myeni's new advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi brought an application for a postponement because Myeni had instructed new legal representatives to represent her.

Buthelezi sought a postponement so that he could have enough time to prepare a proper defence.

However, Judge Ronel Tolmay asked Buthelezi how much time would he need, were she to grant a postponement.

Buthelezi said four months would be sufficient.

She also asked whether Myeni could guarantee that there would not be another withdrawal by Myeni's attorneys in the future.

Buthelezi said Myeni had given her undertaking that there would be no withdrawal of lawyers.

Tolmay informed the court at the start of the matter on Thursday that her registrar had received a call from a senior counsel who offered his services to Myeni "pro bono".

Tolmay said she did not know whether the offer was feasible.

Buthelezi said he would convey the offer to Myeni.

Carol Steinberg, advocate for Outa, asked for clarity from Myeni's advocate on what basis she sought a postponement.

While an affidavit filed by Myeni on Wednesday afternoon mentioned that she sought a postponement because she wanted to raise funds for legal representation, Buthelezi told the court he sought a postponement to prepare a defence.

The matter continues.