South Africa

'He is no criminal, he's an activist': Twitter rallies behind Kanya Cekeshe

10 October 2019 - 06:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Twitter is calling for the release of Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe.
Twitter is calling for the release of Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Student activist Kanya Cekeshe appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court for a bail application, pending appeal, on Wednesday.

Cekeshe was sentenced to eight years behind bars for public violence and damage to state property. Three years were suspended after he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced in December 2017 for crimes committed in 2016, at the height of Fees Must Fall protests, TimesLIVE reported.

Members of the EFF, including Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Vuyani Pambo, were out in their numbers to support Cekeshe. Ndlozi said the justice system was flawed, as it granted Oscar Pistorius bail throughout his trial, yet was failing to do the same for Cekeshe, who faced less serious charges.

According to The Citizen, his legal team argued that the court did not have enough evidence to place Cekeshe at the scene and that he was ill-advised by his first legal representatives to plead guilty. Judgment was reserved and he will appear in court again on Monday. 

On social media, many echoed Ndlozi's view, accusing the justice system of targeting those who fight for just causes, while real criminals roam free. Scores of messages of support were conveyed on the platform, using #FreeKanyaCekeshe.

MORE

Khanya Cekeshe 'is very strong' in prison, says student activist

Student activists who participated in an historic walk from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng are planning to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril ...
News
9 months ago

Fees Must Fall activists have snubbed offers of help to apply for amnesty: Lamola

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has thrown the ball back into the court of Fees Must Fall student activists, saying that they were delaying the ...
Politics
1 month ago

TIMES SELECT TODAY | How Fees Must Fall students drowned sorrows | Don’t dump stink on us: Durbanites

He's been widely dubbed as former president Jacob Zuma’s “fall guy” over the 2013 Waterkloof Air Force Base landing –and Bruce Koloane lived up to ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa
  4. 'It's Pravin Gordhan behind this,' says Iqbal Survé after his office is raided South Africa
  5. Victims of 'R200 WhatsApp stokvels' share their dismay at losses, being blocked ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
X