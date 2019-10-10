South Africa

IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede and others

10 October 2019 - 17:30 By Orrin Singh

Seven supercars were among 11 vehicles seized in a multimillion-rand raid by members of the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit in Durban on Thursday. 

The vehicles were confiscated at the lavish homes of some of the 16 people implicated in a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract, awarded in 2016.

While Zandile Gumede is one of the accused in the matter, none of the vehicles were seized at either of her two homes on the day. 

A list of the vehicles seized and who they belong to include:

  • A white Lamborghini Huracan Spyder owned by Sinthamone Ponnan
  • A silver Mercedes V8-Biturbo AMG GT owned by Hlenga Sibisi 
  • A white Porsche Cayenne S, silver Jaguar F-Pace SUV and white Jaguar XF, owned by either Sandile or Vuyiswa Ngcobo
  • A red Porsche Cayman Gen II owned by either Robert or Nancy Abbu 
  • An unregistered black Audi RS3.

Two Land Rovers (a Discovery 4 and a Defender) as well as an Isuzu double cable and a Ford Ranger Wildtrak were also seized. 

MORE

WATCH | Asset Forfeiture Unit, Hawks raid former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede's home

The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) raided the home of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede on Thursday morning
News
6 hours ago

Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in earlier raids

Members of the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit raided the second home of Zandile Gumede in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday.
News
8 hours ago

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's home raided by Hawks, Asset Forfeiture Unit

The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit swooped on several properties, including the home of former eThewkini mayor Zandile Gumede, early on Thursday ...
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa
  3. Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa
  5. 'It's Pravin Gordhan behind this,' says Iqbal Survé after his office is raided South Africa

Latest Videos

Hawks raid the properties of former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
X