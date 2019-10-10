IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede and others

Seven supercars were among 11 vehicles seized in a multimillion-rand raid by members of the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit in Durban on Thursday.

The vehicles were confiscated at the lavish homes of some of the 16 people implicated in a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract, awarded in 2016.

While Zandile Gumede is one of the accused in the matter, none of the vehicles were seized at either of her two homes on the day.

A list of the vehicles seized and who they belong to include:

A white Lamborghini Huracan Spyder owned by Sinthamone Ponnan

A silver Mercedes V8-Biturbo AMG GT owned by Hlenga Sibisi

A white Porsche Cayenne S, silver Jaguar F-Pace SUV and white Jaguar XF, owned by either Sandile or Vuyiswa Ngcobo

A red Porsche Cayman Gen II owned by either Robert or Nancy Abbu

An unregistered black Audi RS3.

Two Land Rovers (a Discovery 4 and a Defender) as well as an Isuzu double cable and a Ford Ranger Wildtrak were also seized.