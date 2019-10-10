Jacob Zuma will know on Friday if his corruption case will finally go ahead

During the four-day hearing in May, his legal team pulled out what it believed was a trump card - an exceptional and extraordinary circumstance created by the NPA.

Acknowledging that the delay in bringing Zuma to court was not enough to secure a permanent stay of prosecution, his lawyer, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, explained that an extraordinary circumstance, which must be taken into account, did in fact exist.

He said it was exceptional and extraordinary for an organ of state "as powerful as the NPA" to discuss a prosecution with political players.

"It is spectacular," Sikhakhane said.

He was referring to what was revealed by the so-called spy tapes, which are recordings of phone conversations between national director of public prosecutions Bulelani Ngcuka and former Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy discussing the timing for prosecuting Zuma in order to boost the chances of Thabo Mbeki winning re-election.

Sikhakhane then argued in favour of introducing a letter written by former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams which Zuma believes would help him avoid facing 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.

Sikhakhane told the court that the letter spoke of bribes, Mbeki and ex-justice minister Penuell Maduna.