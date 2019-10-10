Mbalula promises to 'fix Eskom' after test driving an electric car, but Twitter served him some shade

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday got behind the wheel of an electric car and was so excited he even promised his government would “fix” Eskom to make way for the “future” that is electric cars.

Mbalula and his team attended the Electric Vehicle Road Trip (EVRT) 2019 final charging station launch in Cape Town.

Mbalula delivered an address where he praised EVRT Africa for its sense of adventure and striving to do the impossible.

He then shared a video of himself behind the wheel of the electric car, which gave him a little trouble in the beginning, as he is seen taking off his glasses to have a clear view of the monitor.