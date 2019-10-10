Mbalula promises to 'fix Eskom' after test driving an electric car, but Twitter served him some shade
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday got behind the wheel of an electric car and was so excited he even promised his government would “fix” Eskom to make way for the “future” that is electric cars.
Mbalula and his team attended the Electric Vehicle Road Trip (EVRT) 2019 final charging station launch in Cape Town.
Mbalula delivered an address where he praised EVRT Africa for its sense of adventure and striving to do the impossible.
He then shared a video of himself behind the wheel of the electric car, which gave him a little trouble in the beginning, as he is seen taking off his glasses to have a clear view of the monitor.
Test driving an electric vehicle - this is our future. Sizomlungisa uEskom don’t worry. No more Vrrrr pha - just “mmmmmm” total silence. #OTM2019 pic.twitter.com/AIPypoo8db— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix 100days (@MbalulaFikile) October 9, 2019
Tweeps were ready with the shade:
The Irony :Taking off your glasses to see clearly pic.twitter.com/39dyTwL6ng— if i perish i perish (@XmvivoX) October 10, 2019
Where are we even going to charge this cars? Will we even have electricity to charge them?— I DON`T MIND (@Rox_Ronald1) October 10, 2019
Mr Fix - have they told you, you need reliable electricity for this electric vehicle? Now the problem is ESKOM! Eish the future looks like walkers, joggers and bicycles— Springbulle (@springbulle) October 10, 2019
Eskom ngeke nimlungise ngoba nizama ngako konke ukumdayisa....sithule nje siyanibuka. Anyway, under the current circumstances, I think charging an electric car would be more expensive than fuel in SA— TheCouzin (@SpheWaseMbo) October 9, 2019
What happens when load shedding strikes pic.twitter.com/kZF47QNoMM— MICHU (@MichuEmenalo) October 9, 2019
Yaz minister I never understood people who wear spectacles for vision related problems,kodwa when it comes down to it,they remove them to get a proper view just like you did there😂.Kanti what’s the point of the spectacles kahle kahle???— Lethabo⚖️📚 (@Lethabo_Touchll) October 9, 2019