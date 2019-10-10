Mother allegedly feeds son crushed glass, killing him

A 28-year-old mother has been arrested for allegedly killing and burying her son in a shallow grave after feeding him crushed glass.

The decomposing body of Katlego Mokwana, 11, was found buried inside a half-built three-roomed house in Hlalanikahle, Sekhukhune, in Limpopo, on Tuesday.

Neighbour Ernie Makua said: “We have been worried about the whereabouts of baby Katlego, to a point where we confronted the mother.

"[Last month] the mother told us that Katlego had visited his father in Pretoria, since it was school holidays. We then called the police last week, who took her in for questioning, but she returned the same day.”