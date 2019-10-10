Slain Thuto Tiro pupil's family and friends forgive boy who stabbed him

The family of 14-year-old pupil Tshepo Mphehlo who died after he was stabbed at school have forgiven his 15-year-old killer.

Speaking at Tshepo's memorial service attended by thousands of pupils and community members at Thuto Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng, his grandmother Annah Mosebe, 68, said it was God's will that people have gathered at the school to honour Tshepo.

"The suspect did not know what he was doing and he is still our child. May God protect him and his home," Mosebe said.

Tshepo's friend Katlego Hloahloa said they were not complete without Tshepo.

"Tshepo asiphelelanga [not complete]. Your death is a great loss to us. We shared our lunch boxes together. Wherever you are please forgive the person who did this to you because the Bible says we should forgive those who do wrong things to us," he said.

It was an emotional service with Tshepo's mother Dikeledi sobbing uncontrollably.

- SowetanLIVE