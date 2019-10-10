South Africa

Two elderly women murdered at Port Elizabeth retirement centre, found bound & gagged

10 October 2019 - 09:17 By Gareth Wilson
Two elderly women have been found dead inside their rooms at St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Two elderly women have been found dead in their rooms at St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre in Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two women – aged 91 and 87 – were found in bed in separate rooms.

“They were found by night shift staff at about 5.45am. Their hands and feet were bound and they had both been gagged,” she said.

She said it appeared the motive was robbery.

Detectives are on the scene.

The next-of-kin have not yet been informed.

This is a developing story.

