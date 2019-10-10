WATCH | Asset Forfeiture Unit, Hawks raid former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede's home
The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) raided former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's home on Thursday morning.
The raid relates to corruption charges Gumede is facing regarding a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender.
The AFU said it was raiding more than 10 properties and seizing R51m in assets.
The homes of Gumede's co-accused, including former councillor Mondli Mthembu, former eThekwini supply chain head Sandile Ngcobo and businessman Robert Aboo were also raided.
Trending on social media
The raid saw Gumede make the top trending list on Twitter, as social media users took to the platform to express their views.
Here is a snapshot of reactions:
That’s why our politicians don’t take us serious, they rob us yet we will be at the forefront defending them when they get arrested. It’s always “is it because he/she’s black” / “why not white people” like white people set a moral bar of some sort #ZandileGumede— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) October 10, 2019
Wow #ZandileGumede has several lavish properties in areas like Zimbali and Umhlanga, and several luxury cars like Porsches and Lamborghinis. Its strange how she acquired such on a mayor's salary.— . (@Bongani_SP) October 10, 2019
Politicians have no respect for law enforcement. There will be no consequences for violating her bail conditions.#ZandileGumede https://t.co/Ij1r16nIq0— Ben Pooler (@benpooler) October 10, 2019
Zandile Gumede didn’t inform the police of the change of her address, this means she violated her bail conditions. She should be taken back immediately #ZandileGumede— Gadabi Khanari (@BingiRasKhanari) October 10, 2019
When you see Black People defending corrupt black leaders. Its easy to understand why we are still poor 25 Years after Apartheid #ZandileGumede— Otis (@OtisMacc) October 10, 2019