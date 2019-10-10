South Africa

WATCH | Asset Forfeiture Unit, Hawks raid former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede's home

10 October 2019 - 11:51 By Unathi Nkanjeni

The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) raided former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's home on Thursday morning.

The raid relates to corruption charges Gumede is facing regarding a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender.

The AFU said it was raiding more than 10 properties and seizing R51m in assets.

The homes of Gumede's co-accused, including former councillor Mondli Mthembu, former eThekwini supply chain head Sandile Ngcobo and businessman Robert Aboo were also raided.

