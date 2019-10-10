WATCH | Asset Forfeiture Unit, Hawks raid former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede's home

The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) raided former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's home on Thursday morning.

The raid relates to corruption charges Gumede is facing regarding a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender.

The AFU said it was raiding more than 10 properties and seizing R51m in assets.

The homes of Gumede's co-accused, including former councillor Mondli Mthembu, former eThekwini supply chain head Sandile Ngcobo and businessman Robert Aboo were also raided.