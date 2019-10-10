South Africa

WATCH | Graaff-Reinet toddler dances in the rain for first time in his life

10 October 2019 - 13:23 By Dan Meyer

With the water crisis in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape having dragged on for more than two years, some young children have never seen the rain. 

The town's main water supply, the Nqweba Dam, is dry. 

To demonstrate the extent of the crisis in the area, resident Vauldi Carelse posted a video of her sister's child dancing in the rain for the first time in his life. 

Want to know how bad the water crisis is in my town?” she asked in the Twitter post. 

“It hasn’t rained in Graaff-Reinet (and I mean properly rained) for more than two years.

“This little guy, just over 18 months old, encountered water falling from the sky for the first time the other day. It was just a drizzle,” she said. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Carelse said it was the worst drought in the area in living memory. 

“My parents still live there, three generations have stayed in Graaff-Reinet,” she said.

“My dad says he's never seen anything like this. The taps have never run dry. He has said that the dam has run dry before, but never to the extent that they have to rely on boreholes.

“The dam has been dry for months.”

Carelse said her nephew danced for hours.

“He hasn't touched it [before], heard it, nothing. He spent the entire time it rained outside.”

Gift of the Givers has intervened in the area, providing drilling machines and water tankers.

READ MORE

Graaff-Reinet water project stalled as theft throws spanner in the works

The water drilling project in Graaff-Reinet has stalled after equipment was stolen and the drilling rig tampered with during the night.
News
1 week ago

Humanitarian aid for Graaff-Reinet as thirsty residents fight for water

A water crisis in the tourist town of Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape has escalated to a point the Nqweba Dam has run dry with the smell of dead fish ...
News
1 week ago

Backstabbing, feuds and backroom deals: inside Cape Town's 2018 crisis

Crispian Olver's new book 'A House Divided' explores how the city of Cape Town is run, focusing on the relationship between local politicians and ...
Books
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa
  4. 'It's Pravin Gordhan behind this,' says Iqbal Survé after his office is raided South Africa
  5. Victims of 'R200 WhatsApp stokvels' share their dismay at losses, being blocked ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Hawks raid the properties of former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
X