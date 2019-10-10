Woman who 'faked pregnancy and stole baby' to appear in KZN court

A 32-year-old woman who allegedly faked a pregnancy and stole a baby is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Capt Nqobile Gwala said that on October 7 an 18-year-old mother awoke to find her three-week-old baby had disappeared. She discovered someone had gained entry through a window.

A kidnapping case was opened at the Plessislaer police station.

“A rigorous police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect later that evening,” Gwala said.

The baby was unharmed.

Gwala said the suspect lived near the teen mom’s home.

“The suspect had lied to her family and friends about being pregnant, which led to her stealing the infant,” Gwala added.