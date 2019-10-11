South Africa

Community demands justice for local teen 'murdered for shoes'

11 October 2019 - 11:14 By Unathi Nkanjeni
SA Women Fight Back has launched a petition which demands justice for 17-year-old Michaela Booysen.
Image: Facebook

Thousands of people have signed a petition demanding justice for 17-year-old Michaela Booysen.

The petition by SA Women Fight Back was started on Thursday, following the news that a man accused of murdering Booysen, allegedly for her pair of Nike shoes, appeared in the Mossel Bay magistrate's court.

The target number of signatures is 2,500 and by Friday morning more than 1,600 individuals had signed it.

Murdered for her shoes

According to a News24 report, Booysen was walking home with her 24-year-old boyfriend in the early hours of Sunday morning when they were attacked by three men in Asla Park, Mossel Bay.

The men allegedly demanded their belongings and a fight ensued. Booysen was reportedly hit on the head with a sharp object and died on the scene from the head injury.

After she fell the suspects allegedly took off her sneakers and then fled with them.

Her boyfriend managed to escape unharmed and will serve as a witness, Mossel Bay Advertiser reported.

Suspects arrested

IOL reported that three suspects between the ages of 17 and 24 were arrested on Tuesday but two of them were released due to insufficient evidence.

A 24-year-old suspect appeared in court on charges of robbery and murder.

The case against him was postponed to October 14 for a possible bail application.

