Durban businessman cleared after deaths of two cyclists

Durban motorist Omesh Ramnarain, who was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for the deaths of two cyclists on the M4 in 2016, is a free man.

On Friday, KwaZulu-Natal appeal judges Kate Pillay and Muzikawukhelwana Ncube set aside his convictions on two counts of culpable homicide, saying his version - including the possibility that his vision had been impaired because a rock had been thrown at his windscreen - was reasonably possibly true.

"He was the only witness who could testify about the actual collision. There is nothing to suggest that his conduct deviated from what the reasonable driver would have done in the circumstances.

"It is regrettable that the state was unable to produce more cogent/scientific evidence. It is sad that two innocent lives were lost. Such loss caused enduring pain to the families, friends and relatives. However, the law requires that each case be decided on its own facts and the applicable legal principles,” the judges said.

Cyclists Richard da Silva and Jarred Dwyer were at the back of a pack on an early morning ride up the KwaZulu-Natal north coast when Ramnarain, who was returning from a nightclub, smashed into them.

While witnesses said he smelled of alcohol, the blood test was taken outside of the legislated two-hour window period and was not admitted into evidence during his trial.

He claimed to have had four drinks during the evening and said he did not see the cyclists at all.