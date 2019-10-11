South Africa

Eastern Cape police need help in identifying burnt corpses

11 October 2019 - 14:33 By Naledi Shange
The bodies of two unidentified men were found burnt in a shack in Butterworth.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

Police from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape on Friday called for help in identifying two people who were found burnt to death in a shack. 

Capt Jackson Manatha said the victims' remains were found in a shack which had caught alight at Skiti informal settlement in the early hours of Thursday morning. 

"An inquest docket has been opened for further investigation. The cause of the fire is not known," Manatha said. 

He said it was strange that not even the neighbours had any details on who the shack occupants were and by Friday afternoon, no one had come forward to claim the bodies. 

"Anyone who can help identify the deceased is kindly requested to contact Butterworth police at 047 401 1124," Manatha said.

