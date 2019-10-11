South Africa

Five-year-old boy crushed to death in wall collapse

11 October 2019 - 12:23 By Naledi Shange
A five-year-old boy has died following a wall collapse in Port Elizabeth.
A five-year-old boy has died following a wall collapse in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Supplied

A five-year-old boy was crushed to death when a boundary wall fell on him in Veeplaas, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, said Col Priscilla Naidu.

"According to police information, at 5.10pm Olana Matisi was playing with his friends in the street when a boundary wall above the gate of a house collapsed, hitting him on his head," said Naidu. "He was declared dead by paramedics on the scene."

The boy lived just a few houses away from where the incident occurred. 

Police have opened an inquest docket.

MORE:

Man killed after truck knocks down wall in Johannesburg CBD

One person died after a truck transporting recycling materials knocked down a wall in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
News
4 months ago

Death toll in KZN church collapse rises to 14

A woman who was fighting for her life in hospital after being crushed by a collapsed wall at a KZN church last month has succumbed to her injuries.
News
5 months ago

Woman and child killed in bed as wall collapses

A woman and a young boy died on Friday morning when a wall collapsed on them at a house in Slangspruit, Pietermaritzburg.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile ... South Africa
  5. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X