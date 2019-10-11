Gauteng health department suspends six officials, including one for sexual harassment

The Gauteng health department has suspended six officials since the end of June, including two middle managers and one official accused of sexually harassing a staff member.

Twelve others who were suspended with the six officials - including three senior managers - have since had their suspensions lifted.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku revealed in the provincial legislature last week that the 18 officials were undergoing disciplinary action over charges ranging from abuse of sick leave, absenteeism, gross insubordination, sexual harassment, theft and compromising patient care.

The officials are still earning their salaries, which range from R128,000 to R1.4m per year.

Masuku was responding to oral questions by DA MPL Jack Bloom. He said the suspensions ranged from 24 to 111 days.

Those still under suspension included two middle managers, two social workers and two admin clerks.

Among those whose suspensions were lifted was a chief director of finance, a senior manager in administration and human resources, three doctors and four nurses.

"The positions range and include junior admin staff, health professionals, property caretakers and senior managers. The lowest annual salary being R128,193 and the highest being R1,409,478," Masuku said.