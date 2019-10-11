South Africa

Hawks arrest four dealers in Hillbrow, seize 'huge quantity of drugs'

11 October 2019 - 14:19 By ERNEST MABUZA
The Hawks arrested four drug dealers and seized a large quantity of drugs during a raid in Hillbrow on Friday morning. Stock image.
The Hawks arrested four drug dealers and seized a large quantity of drugs during a raid in Hillbrow on Friday morning. Stock image.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The Hawks arrested four men for dealing in drugs during a raid in Hillbrow.

Officers also seized large quantity of drugs.

Hawks Limpopo spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke, speaking outside the Hillbrow police station on Friday morning, said the four men will appear in the Hillbrow magistrate's court on Monday.

"We are busy with a take-down operation here in Hillbrow. We managed to arrest four suspects for dealing in drugs. We have been monitoring these suspects and I believe that we are going to target more suspects in other parts of the country," Maluleke said.

He said the Hawks believed that arresting dealers was the best way to rid the streets of drugs.

"We seized lots of drugs, but I cannot tell you the exact street value as our members are busy calculating. We seized a huge quantity of drugs," Maluleke said.

MORE

Bloemfontein cop arrested for allegedly trying to steal and sell guns

A Bloemfontein police constable is expected to appear in the city's magistrate's court on Thursday, after allegedly trying to steal guns from her ...
News
1 day ago

KwaZulu-Natal traffic cops get six years for soliciting R3,500 bribe

Two KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate officers have each been sentenced to six years for soliciting a R3,500 bribe
News
1 day ago

Former KZN Cogta officials found guilty in R7.5m fraud case

Two former KZN department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) officials have been convicted in a R7.5m fraud case.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile ... South Africa
  5. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X