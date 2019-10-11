WATCH | Jacob Zuma loses bid to avoid prosecution

Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to avoid prosecution for corruption charges that have been hanging over his head for more than a decade.

Judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Ester Steyn ruled against Zuma on Friday. He will now appear in the trial court on Tuesday, when he will face corruption charges.

Zuma's legal team relied on the National Prosecuting Authority's 15-year delay to prosecute and political interference to secure a permanent stay of prosecution.