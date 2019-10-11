South Africa

WATCH | Jacob Zuma loses bid to avoid prosecution

11 October 2019 - 09:49 By Nivashni Nair

Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to avoid prosecution for corruption charges on October 11 2019. Zuma will appear in the trial court on October 15 2019, when he will face corruption charges.

Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to avoid prosecution for corruption charges that have been hanging over his head for more than a decade.

Judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Ester Steyn ruled against Zuma on Friday. He will now appear in the trial court on Tuesday, when he will face corruption charges.

Zuma's legal team relied on the National Prosecuting Authority's 15-year delay to prosecute and political interference to secure a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma's co-accused, French arms company Thales, also applied for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Thales is accused of agreeing to pay Zuma a yearly R500,000 bribe for protection from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma's former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

FULL JUDGMENT BELOW

