South Africa

PODCAST | Broken-hearted mother’s fight for justice for her murdered daughter

True Crime South Africa

11 October 2019 - 14:51 By Nicole Engelbrecht

In March 2005, Carol Thompson received the news that no mother should ever have to hear. The body of her 24-year-old daughter Tracey, who had been missing for a week, had been found on a piece of agricultural land just outside Benoni.

True Crime South Africa discusses a 14-year-old cold case – the murder of Tracey Thompson.
True Crime South Africa discusses a 14-year-old cold case – the murder of Tracey Thompson.
Image: Tracey Thompson's Facebook account

While that call ended all hope for her safe return and the life that their family had lived together, it started another journey for Carol. She would soon discover that the inadequacies she had experienced from the police and justice system during the week that her daughter was missing were not a once-off occurrence. For the next two years, Carol Thompson fought the system and individuals within it to do their jobs and solve the murder of her daughter.

Along the way Carol would discover that law enforcement is just like any other profession – there are some hardworking, committed individuals and there are also some very bad apples.

In Episode 10, True Crime South Africa explores the unsolved murder of Tracey Thompson. We meet Tracey through her mother’s descriptions of her and anecdotes from her childhood and discuss a case which will have you regularly gasping in disbelief in the injustices the Thompson family has suffered.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | Chatting to serial killer Moses Sithole's pen pal

In 1996, Moses Sithole was sentenced to 2,410 years in prison for a prolific series of murders. The mind of a man who could commit such atrocities ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | The ABC Killer: Moses Sithole

This week, True Crime SA discusses Moses Sithole
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Does rapist Nicholas Ninow have the right to see his child?

This week, True Crime SA discusses Nicholas Ninow's case
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | The Unsolved Murder of Jacoba Schroeder

Jacoba Schroeder's murder sparked an investigation and trial that would inhabit the imagination of the world for a year and its unbelievable outcome ...
News
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | True Crime South Africa

True Crime South Africa is a pioneering victim-focused true-crime podcast in South Africa.
Multimedia
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile ... South Africa
  5. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X