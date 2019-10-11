The rain isn't coming but hope remains in drought-stricken areas, and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

A week or so ago, there were rumours of rain.

An 80% chance , the weather report promised. Then is was 90%. And by Sunday the promise was 100%. The wind picked up, the clouds gathered and we were holding our breaths.

It was over quickly. At least this time we got 3,5mm. We are thankful, but that was too little. Way too little.

This is the story of so many residents of the Great and Little Karoo and parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape where the drought is still stretched out over a total of 15 million hectares – one fifth of the entire country.

According to the agriculture department, the worst-hit areas are in the Namakwa district (Springbok, Garies, Kamieskroon and Ghamoep) and the Karoo Highlands Municipality (Williston, Fraserburg and Sutherland). In the Kalahari and Namaqualand the drought is now in its seventh year.

