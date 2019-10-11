Truck crashes into 20 cars at Durban shopping centre

A truck has crashed through the Flanders Mall parking lot in Mount Edgecombe, Durban, after the driver lost control, paramedics said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the truck transporting resins crashed through at least 20 cars in the parking lot.

“Medics arrived on scene to find one car stuck under the truck with no access to emergency workers to determine if there are any occupants.”

The driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries while two patients from the cars sustained minor injuries.

The incident happened just after 6pm on Thursday.