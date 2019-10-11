South Africa

WATCH | CCTV footage shows truck ploughing into dozens of cars at Durban mall

11 October 2019 - 13:10 By Orrin Singh
A truck crashed into about 20 cars in the parking lot of the Flanders Mall in Mount Edgecombe, Durban, on Thursday night.
Image: Supplied / Netcare 911

CCTV footage of a truck smashing through the barrier of a bridge and ploughing into dozens of vehicles at the Flanders Mall off the M41 in Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban, on Thursday evening has gone viral on social media.

Three people were injured when the driver of the articulated truck lost control and crashed into the parking lot of the mall.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said the crash could have been much worse and was very close to mimicking the notorious Fields Hill crash, in which an articulated truck went through a red light at high speed, killing 22 people in Pinetown on September 5 2013. 

“The driver sustained moderate injuries while two people, who had just driven around the corner before the truck ploughed into their vehicle, sustained minor injuries. It could have been very bad though,” he said.

Herbst said the truck had been carrying resin, which is used as an agent to stabilise ink used in the printing industry.

He said parts of the clean-up began on Thursday night, with experts assessing what sort of effect the resin would have on the environment.

“Most of the scene is still cordoned off. The entire walkway was destroyed and I don't imagine it will be open to the public until everything is clear and safe,” he said.

