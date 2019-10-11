WATCH | Five dead, 15 injured as truck skips red light and crashes into taxi

A fatal accident occurred on Sutherland Street in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Wednesday.

A tipper truck skipped a red light and crashed into a minibus transporting 20 street hawkers from Durban to Port Elizabeth.

Five people died in the crash and 15 were hurt. Of the 15 injured, nine have been cleared to go home.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose told DispatchLIVE that based on the video footage "you can conclude that driver behaviour was the cause".

No arrests have been made but a case of culpable homicide has been opened. Twenty-eight people have died on Eastern Cape roads since September.