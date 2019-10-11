South Africa

WATCH | Five dead, 15 injured as truck skips red light and crashes into taxi

11 October 2019 - 12:54 By Zama Luthuli

A fatal accident occurred on Sutherland Street in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Wednesday.

A tipper truck skipped a red light and crashed into a minibus transporting 20 street hawkers from Durban to Port Elizabeth. 

Five people died in the crash and 15 were hurt. Of the 15 injured, nine have been cleared to go home. 

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose told DispatchLIVE that based on the video footage "you can conclude that driver behaviour was the cause".

No arrests have been made but a case of culpable homicide has been opened. Twenty-eight people have died on Eastern Cape roads since September.

MORE

Truck crashes into 20 cars at Durban shopping centre

A truck has crashed through the Flanders Mall parking lot in Mount Edgecombe, Durban, after the driver lost control, paramedics said.
News
7 hours ago

Five dead in 'horrific' KZN crash

Five people were killed in what paramedics described as a "horrific" crash on the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.
News
4 days ago

