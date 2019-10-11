South Africa

Women scam men via eWallet during 'Vodacom promotion'

11 October 2019 - 08:11 By timeslive
Police are warning people not to fall for eWallet scamsters.
Image: lkeskinen / 123RF Stock Photo

Police have picked up a new trend where people are conned of their money through eWallet transactions via their cellphones.

This is after two men were in separate incidents approached by a group of three women posing as Vodacom agents in Vincent Park, East London.

Captain Mluleki Mbi said the women approached them with the pretence of wanting "to assist them in viewing how much talking point and airtime they have on their phones as they are running a promotion."

"After having handed over their cellphones to these ladies," the victims later discovered that money had been taken from their accounts via eWallet transactions.

"We are currently investigating two cases of fraud and we wish to warn members of the public to always be vigilant, protect their cellphones and ATM cards to us assist us in reducing the number of fraud cases," said Mbi.

