Zandile Gumede off the hook despite breaching bail conditions

Naidoo said Mphaki had contacted Mazomba on Thursday after the AFU found out she no longer resided in Somerset.

"The instructing attorney only realised yesterday that he had neglected to inform Mphaki of my client's change in address. She (Gumede) assumed he would have done this."

Naidoo said the application for Gumede's appearance on Friday was for her to explain why she had not complied with her bail conditions, emphasising that the state had not made any application to have her bail revoked.

He said "what is done is done, what has happened has happened. It was not done with any mal-intent".

He said Gumede had travelled extensively through the country since being granted bail and had on at least five occasions informed Mazomba, who in turn had informed Mphaki, of her travels.

In response, Somaroo said this explanation had "removed her (Gumede) from the equation, placing the onus on the instructing attorney (Mazomba)".

Gumede in the meantime took to Twitter, tweeting a picture of presumably her church and with a 1987 quote by Winnie Mandela.