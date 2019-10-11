South Africa

Zandile Gumede 'still awaiting charges' after Hawks raid her home

11 October 2019 - 07:00 By Orrin Singh
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede says the Hawks are yet to furnish her with a charge sheet, five months after she was initially arrested and appeared in court on counts of fraud and corruption related to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender deal. 

She spoke to Times Select just hours after the Hawks, the National Intervention Unit and the Asset Forfeiture Unit stormed her Inanda home to attach her property.

FREE TO READ: GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in ... South Africa
  3. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
Hawks raid the properties of former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede
X