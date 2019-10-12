South Africa

Police foil post office robbery and arrest seven suspects in Eastern Cape

12 October 2019 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE
A firearm and ammunition seized by Eastern Cape police after they foiled a post office robbery and arrested seven suspects in Butterworth on Friday.
A firearm and ammunition seized by Eastern Cape police after they foiled a post office robbery and arrested seven suspects in Butterworth on Friday.
Image: Supplied by SAPS.

Eastern Cape police, acting on a tip-off, foiled a post office robbery and arrested seven suspects in Butterworth in the early hours of Friday.

Police said they had received information about a possible robbery at the post office in Ngqamakwe, Butterworth.

“As they followed up and upon observation, they discovered that a number of suspects were involved and were already busy breaking into the post office. On realising that they were being followed by the police, the seven suspects attempted to escape but were subsequently arrested,” they said.

During the bust, which occurred at about 3am on Friday and involved an integrated force of police units led by Crime Intelligence, police seized a 9mm firearm and ammunition, two industrial grinders and two iron crowbars.

They also confiscated two vehicles that were apparently intended to be used as getaway vehicles.

MORE

Long jail terms for men who broke into home of newly widowed woman

A farm attack in Alexandria has ended with long jail terms for two men who accosted a pair of elderly women in January, Eastern Cape police said on ...
News
23 hours ago

Bloemfontein cop arrested for allegedly trying to steal and sell guns

A Bloemfontein police constable is expected to appear in the city's magistrate's court on Thursday, after allegedly trying to steal guns from her ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Man killed as police corner gang following Cresta mall robbery

A man who allegedly robbed a store at the Cresta mall in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon was killed during a shootout with police..
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in ... South Africa
  2. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  3. IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile ... South Africa
  4. Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe South Africa
  5. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X