South Africa

KZN councillor dies in hail of bullets

13 October 2019 - 09:31 By TimesLIVE
A KZN ward councillor was gunned down shortly after a municipal meeting.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

KwaZulu-Natal councillor Khaya Sithole has been gunned down in full view of his constituents.

The fatal shooting took place shortly after a council event on Thursday evening.

"Preliminary information indicates that the slain councillor was participating in a municipal event when unknown assailants fired a hail of bullets at him," said KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka.

He "was gunned down in full glare of the public," said Hlomuka.

Offering condolences to Sithole's family and constituents, Hlomuka said: "We are saddened to learn that the councillor was murdered with his boots on while working to advance the course of service to his community."

Hlomuka urged law enforcement agencies to "leave no stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrators of this crime and in bringing them to justice speedily."

"We have consistently spoken out against violence perpetrated against public representatives in this province and we will continue to do so. Violence is never the answer. Violence must be tackled with the full might of the law and this is what we all expect to happen now," said Hlomuka.

