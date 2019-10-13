South Africa

Man charged with murder after allegedly killing ‘armed robber’ in his home

13 October 2019 - 16:25 By TimesLIVE
An Eastern Cape man allegedly stabbed a suspected robber to death. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

Eastern Cape police have opened a case of murder against a 55-year-old Bethelsdorp man who allegedly killed one of two suspected robbers who broke down his door to get into his home.

“It is alleged that on Friday, October 11 2019, at about 9pm, the man was at home with his wife and they were cooking when they heard a loud pounding on the door. Two males were outside demanding to enter. When entry was denied, they started to break the windows and the door,” police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

She said after entering the house, a fight had ensued between the owner and the suspects, who were armed with a knife and a panga.

“It is further alleged that the suspects were attempting to stab the owner who in turn armed himself with a knife to defend his wife and himself. One suspect, aged 19 years old, was fatally wounded in his chest while the other ran away. The victim was identified as Luthando Ndude, who is a neighbour,” Naidoo said.

She revealed that the second suspect was known but had not yet been arrested. The owner of the house has also not been arrested as investigations continue.

