South Africa

Missing UJ student's student card found in dustbin

13 October 2019 - 11:55 By Iavan Pijoos
Christ-vie Kubanza was last seen leaving the library at the campus on Thursday.
Christ-vie Kubanza was last seen leaving the library at the campus on Thursday.
Image: Facebook

Police have appealed for help to find a missing University of Johannesburg student.

Christ-vie Kubanza was last seen leaving the library at the campus on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Jeanette Backoff said she was reported missing on Friday afternoon after her father was unable to reach her on her cellphone.

Backoff said her student card was found in a dustbin near the university.

"After investigation it was found that she was at Campus Square on Friday at around 2pm at Chicken Licken stating that she is waiting for transport. She went to Wimpy and at 7pm she left.

"All possible leads are being followed up," Backoff said.

Anyone with information can contact Brixton SAPS on 011 248-5511.

Christ-Vie Kubanza (19) was last seen 10 October 2019. Anyone with more information please contact Missing Children SA or Brixton SAPS.

Posted by Missing Children SA on Saturday, October 12, 2019

Hey everyone, please could you kindly share this missing person alert of Christ-vie Kubanza (19) she was last seen on...

Posted by Diana Mawoko on Friday, October 11, 2019

MORE

Untouched lunch deepens mystery of missing Germiston mom and her twins

It has been two months since Nosisa Hlanjwa and her five-year-old twins Mikhulu and Imibulelo disappeared without a trace from their Germiston home.
News
6 days ago

Father grateful after missing Makaziwe Marela found unharmed

As anger mounts over gender-based violence in SA, a father whose daughter was missing for three weeks is relieved that she did not suffer the fate of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Body of man missing since 1997 found thanks to Google Maps

William Moldt went to a club in 1997 and was never seen again.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe South Africa
  3. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  4. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  5. IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X