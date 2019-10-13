Second man arrested for pushing man from 7th floor

Police have arrested a second suspect believed to have been involved in the murder of Shaun Douglas Chabalala, who was pushed from the 7th floor of a block of flats in Pretoria.

The up-and-coming musician and a friend were lured to the "notorious" Tamboti block of flats in Sunnyside through an online advertisement for the sale of a camera in May 2018.

The friend managed to escape, but the 23-year-old was pushed through a window from the seventh floor after they discovered it was a trap.

Mavimbela said the second suspect in the murder, a 34-year-old man, was found hiding inside the ceiling of a house in Pretoria West on Saturday.

His alleged partner in crime, Obienna Greg Ofoegbuliwe, who was arrested earlier, absconded after being granted bail of R3,000 in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Information on Ofoegbuliwe's possible whereabouts may be forwarded anonymously to the Crime Stop Hotline on 0860010111 or to Crime Line SMS on 32211.