South Africa

Herman Mashaba apologises to woman after blasting her for service delivery complaints

14 October 2019 - 07:48 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba did not take kindly to the woman's criticism.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has apologised to a woman who took to Twitter to complain about the city's failure to replace a piece of broken concrete for “at least two years”.

In the tweet on Friday, the resident said this was symbolic of the municipality's failure to fix the basics.

Mashaba did not take kindly to the complaint and accused the resident of being “an opponent” of the “multi party government” in the city.

This did not sit well with tweeps, who told Mashaba to stop making excuses and attend to the complaint.

“No Hon. Mayor I disagree with you on this one, surely that area should be fixed, that card you pulled doesn't work,” said one.

Mashaba quickly  apologised, blaming his reaction on “unfair criticism” he said he often received from the city's residents. He also admitted that two years was a long time to wait for the city to react to service delivery issues.

