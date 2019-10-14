South Africa

JMPD officer and two others shot and killed at tavern in Vlakfontein

14 October 2019 - 09:10 By Iavan Pijoos
The gunmen shot six people in total.
The gunmen shot six people in total.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

An off-duty Johannesburg metro police officer and two others were shot and killed at a tavern in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said armed gunmen stormed the tavern at about 9pm and robbed people of their cellphones and money.

Minnaar said the gunmen shot six people in total.

Three people, an off-duty metro police officer, a man and a woman, were killed.

A woman and two men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

No arrests were made.

Double-murder suspect one of two arrested for killing Cape Town cop

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Cape Town which left one police officer dead and another severely wounded.
News
1 month ago

Two cops killed in shootout with intervention unit in KZN

Two police officers were shot dead during a shoot-out with members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe South Africa
  3. There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives South Africa
  4. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  5. 'Missing' UJ student found unharmed South Africa

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X