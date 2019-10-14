Sars 'rogue unit' case postponed to next year

Sars' former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and his two co-accused, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg, will need to wait until next year to hear whether their case will make it to trial.

The so-called "rogue unit" case was postponed in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The matter verses Mr Pillay and two others has been postponed to February 17 2020. This is to allow the National Director of Public Prosecutions to consider their representations.”

The trio have handed in thousands of pages of representations, which they hope will convince NPA boss Shamila Batohi to find that the state has no prospects of success in pursuing a case against them.

The three men face charges related to a 2007 operation by Sars and its “rogue unit” to bug the offices of the NPA.

The charges against them were laid in 2015 and the three were served with criminal summonses on March 8 last year requiring them to appear in court on April 9 last year.

However, the trial had faced delays because of disputes relating to access to the docket, which were only resolved in February this year.