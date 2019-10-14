South Africa

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed to 2020

14 October 2019 - 13:14 By Orrin Singh
Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mxolisi Ncalane are accused of the murder of ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa
Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mxolisi Ncalane are accused of the murder of ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa
Image: Orrin Singh

The murder trial of slain ANC Youth League (ANCYL) general secretary Sindiso Magaqa, which was set down for Monday, has been postponed to 2020. 

The men accused of Magaqa's murder appeared in the Scottburgh High Court on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Monday without any legal representation. 

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara, the accused,  Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mlungisi Ncalane, changed their legal representation before the trial, which was set down for a month. 

Sindiso Magaqa: A timeline in the search for justice

Here is a look at the timeline of events in the Sindiso Magaqa murder.
News
6 months ago

Magaqa was shot during an ambush in July 2017. In September that year he succumbed to his injuries in a Durban hospital.

The three men also face two counts of attempted murder of two councillors, Nontsikelelo Mafu and Jabulile Msiya, who were also injured on the day Magaqa was attacked.

The trial has been set down for a month and is expected to get underway from April 14 to May 15 at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Sindiso Magaqa's widow relieved as murder accused are denied bail

The wife of slain ANCYL general secretary Sindiso Magaqa has expressed her relief after three men accused for his 2017 murder were denied bail.
News
4 months ago

Plot to kill Sindiso Magaqa began in 2016, court hears

The plot to have ANC Youth League (ANCYL) general secretary Sindiso Magaqa murdered is alleged to have begun in October 2016, nine months before he ...
News
5 months ago

Mayor who faced Sindiso Magaqa murder charges elected KZN deputy speaker

The apppointment of Mluleki Ndobe as deputy speaker in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Wednesday has ruffled a few feathers.
Politics
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe South Africa
  3. There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives South Africa
  4. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  5. 'Missing' UJ student found unharmed South Africa

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X