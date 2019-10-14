Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed to 2020

The murder trial of slain ANC Youth League (ANCYL) general secretary Sindiso Magaqa, which was set down for Monday, has been postponed to 2020.

The men accused of Magaqa's murder appeared in the Scottburgh High Court on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Monday without any legal representation.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara, the accused, Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mlungisi Ncalane, changed their legal representation before the trial, which was set down for a month.