WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie'

The matter temporarily stood down for Nzimande to speak to an elderly man, who was a family member.

Once the matter resumed, the magistrate explained to Nzimande that he would be kept in police custody while further investigations and address verification, for the purpose of bail, would be done.

"How long will the investigation take? " asked Nzimande.

His matter will be back in court on October 21.

The court appearance comes after a video has been doing the rounds in which Nzimande is seen in the university's risk management services office. In the video he tells security officers that Zondi died because he was a "zombie" and involved in witchcraft.

Following Zondi's death, UKZN suspended lectures for half the day on Monday

"Suspending the programme will allow staff and students from UKZN to meet the family, and staff, and students will be free to seek assistance and support from one another in dealing with their own questions and concerns around how we got to this point as a community, and to deal with their personal grief, " the university said in a communique to staff and students.

Students are expected to hold a march for Zondi on Monday.