South Africa

Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into Durban prison

14 October 2019 - 09:40 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into a Durban correctional service facility.
A woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into a Durban correctional service facility.
Image: SUPPLIED

The department of correctional services has warned the public against smuggling contraband into prisons, after a woman was arrested for alleged possession of drugs at a Durban facility at the weekend.

“This comes after a visitor was arrested [on Sunday] for attempting to smuggle 200 drug capsules hidden in her underwear at the Durban Correctional Centre,” said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“This is a second incident in a space of two weeks at the same facility, signalling such perpetual behaviour from the public that must be condemned.”

He said the department had been applying different methods in its drive to prevent contraband entering correctional centres.

“This is to counter and be ahead of traffickers who disguise as visitors, employing creative tactics in their trade,” said Nxumalo.

Drug mule Babsie Nobanda got a degree in Thai prison

Drug mule Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda, from Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape, is ready to become a productive member of society, armed with a degree ...
News
2 months ago

In another incident, two men were arrested at St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, after being caught with dagga, a cellphone, knife and two cellphone chargers.

“DCS will continue to place special emphasis on security measures in correctional centres, with increased visibility and involvement of managers at all levels in operational activities. 

“The public is urged to play their part by not helping offenders perpetuate further crimes through smuggling,” Nxumalo said. .

MORE

Woman bust for smuggling drugs into Durban prison in her underwear

A woman was bust trying to smuggle 200 "heroin" tablets into the Westville prison in her underwear on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

State to oppose bail for woman accused of smuggling liquid cocaine

A 36-year-old woman arrested for attempting to smuggle liquid cocaine worth R4m into the country made a brief appearance in the Verulam magistrate's ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe South Africa
  3. There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives South Africa
  4. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  5. 'Missing' UJ student found unharmed South Africa

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X