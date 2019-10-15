48 years after his murder, Ahmed Timol to finally get commemoration

Forty-eight years after he was allegedly killed by apartheid police, political activist Ahmed Timol will be commemorated.

In a press statement, the Ahmed Timol Trust said it would be hosting a "historic" exhibition and dialogue in his honour, ahead of the anniversary of his death. The event would be held at Freedom Park in Pretoria on October 22.

“The notorious security police jokingly coined the term 'Indians Can't Fly' when Timol supposedly jumped to his death from the 10th floor of John Vorster Square police station on October 27 1971. Timol was about to become one of the most 'celebrated' official murder victims of apartheid in South Africa as his death reverberated around the country and the world,” the trust said.

“The man who became corpse number 3991/71 became a celebrity, his death an important milestone in the history of the liberation struggle. The apartheid regime believed it had crushed all opposition to the state, but activists like Timol kept up the struggle, ultimately his death served as an inspiration to many other activists to continue to fight for the democracy we enjoy in South Africa today.”