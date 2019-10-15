After a week of camping out in the Cape Town CBD, foreigners 'are not going anywhere'

“They are killing us. They are making it impossible for us to live in peace.”

Since last week, hundreds of foreigners from across Africa have occupied Waldorf Arcade, in Cape Town's CBD, where the UN's refugee agency is based. The shopping centre is strewn with makeshift sleeping areas, cardboard boxes and food.

According to Jean Pierre Balous, the leader of the group petitioning for safe passage out of the country, they intend to remain there until they receive support from the UN.

“They are killing people without any concern. They know that their government is supporting them,” he said.

Rhetoric from President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele has invigorated a divisive sense of hatred among South Africans towards foreigners, he said.

“We are not going anywhere. The government has failed the refugees by not supporting us, and is actually increasing the discrimination.

“People fear for their lives. Ministers are still instigating violence against refugees. The government you count on to protect you is the same people who are causing you harm.”

He said refugees' rights to protection are being ignored by government and because of this they no longer want to discuss the issue with policy makers.

“The South African government is violating treaties they have signed. We have spoken to the head of the UN office. The only information they could provide is that they are dealing with the matter and they told us that they can only help so many people," Balous said.