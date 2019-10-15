Are you on trend? Here is the shortlist of SA's word of the year 2019

Music is the backbeat to this year's trending catchphrases considered for selection by the Pan SA Language Board (PanSALB), alongside the weighty issues of public looting and femicide.

The board on Tuesday announced the shortlisted candidates for the word of the year 2019.

The following three phrases were shortlisted:

Zondo commission

Gender-based violence

AmaPiano

The Zondo commission is a judicial commission of inquiry instituted by then president Jacob Zuma in January 2018 to investigate allegations of state capture. The presiding judge is deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

In recent months a surge in murders and sexual crimes against women swept through the country. Several marches took place to highlight the crisis, which has been termed gender-based violence.