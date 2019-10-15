South Africa

Barry Bateman apologises to Julius Malema, accepts disciplinary action

15 October 2019 - 10:55 By timeslive
Broadcast journalist Barry Bateman has apologised unreservedly to EFF leader Julius Malema.
Broadcast journalist Barry Bateman has apologised unreservedly to EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

Radio man Barry Bateman has issued an unreserved apology to EFF leader Julius Malema, his employer, Eyewitness News, all South Africans and “all women” for last month's off-the-cuff remark.

Bateman was caught on camera using a derogatory phrase while in conversation with another reporter, after an impromptu press briefing by Malema outside the Hawks’ offices on September 10. He was taken off air when the video was shared on social media.

“As a senior journalist and a citizen of South Africa, I have a duty to uphold the highest ethical standards and professional conduct, whatever the circumstances or differences I may have with other newsmakers,” he said in Tuesday's apology.

“My comments went against my company's values and risked undermining the important role it plays in promoting gender equality, its contribution to the country's war against gender-based violence, and its role in building trust as an ethical media house.

“I have accepted the disciplinary charges immediately instituted against me by EWN, as well as the consequences that my actions have borne. This includes a one-month suspension without pay for the month of October and a final written warning for my conduct, valid for a period of 12 months.

“ ... I will continue to reflect on my unbecoming conduct during the period of my suspension.”

MORE

Talking point: Barry Bateman, pussyfooting and that word

EWN journalist Barry Bateman would have to be charged according to the broadcaster’s disciplinary code if it took action against him after being ...
News
1 month ago

Radio station apologises to Malema, journo censored over off-air profanity

Eyewitness News says it apologises unreservedly to EFF leader Julius Malema for the foul language used by its reporter, Barry Bateman.
Politics
1 month ago

Jou ma se … P-word pandemonium on Twitter over Julius Malema insult

South Africans woke up in disbelief on Tuesday to discover a derogatory word, often dropped in heated conversation in the Western Cape, trending on ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives South Africa
  3. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  4. 'Missing' UJ student found unharmed South Africa
  5. WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie' South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
X