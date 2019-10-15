South Africa

Classrooms, office torched in 'barbaric incident' at North West school

15 October 2019 - 18:26 By Naledi Shange
Two classrooms and an office were burnt at a North West school on Friday.
Image: NW education department via Facebook

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela has condemned the torching of a block of classrooms at Leruntse Lesedi Secondary School in Delareyville.

The fire occurred on Friday October 11.

“It is alleged that in the early hours of Friday, the school principal received a report that the school was on fire,” said department spokesperson Elias Malindi.

"A block of classrooms, which constituted of two classrooms and the office of the head of department, were burnt down."

One of the classrooms was being used as a storage facility. It housed equipment including a photocopier, refrigerator, microwave, lawnmower, garden tools and cleaning materials, as well as files, textbooks and stationery packs for learners, said Malindi.

The other classroom contained 30 tables and 60 chairs. These too were destroyed in the blaze.

Matsemela indicated in a statement that she believed the blaze was started deliberately.

“I strongly condemn this barbaric incident of burning our school and I am appealing to our communities to report those people who committed this act to the police. These people always torment our schools - by stealing the food of the learners and now they have burnt the school," said the MEC, adding that these incidents delayed the progress of infrastructure development.

"This is a very crucial period within the academic year. Learners should be allowed to study without any disturbance.”

No arrests have been made yet.

