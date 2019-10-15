FREE TO READ: Gender activist and law lecturer shot dead near Joburg Zoo
15 October 2019 - 06:05
Law lecturer and Helen Suzman Foundation researcher Arvitha Doodnath, who led a campaign against gender violence at the Vaal University of Technology, was shot dead in Johannesburg at the weekend.
The foundation and her friends are reeling at the loss of a bright young woman who had worked on the National Health Insurance (NHI) and started a campaign after the killing of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
