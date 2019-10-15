South Africa

FREE TO READ: Gender activist and law lecturer shot dead near Joburg Zoo

15 October 2019 - 06:05 By Katharine Child
Arvitha Doodnath was killed on Jan Smuts Avenue in Parkview, near the Johannesburg Zoo, on Saturday night in a suspected hijacking.
Arvitha Doodnath was killed on Jan Smuts Avenue in Parkview, near the Johannesburg Zoo, on Saturday night in a suspected hijacking.
Image: Facebook

Law lecturer and Helen Suzman Foundation researcher Arvitha  Doodnath, who led a campaign against gender violence at the Vaal University of Technology, was shot dead in Johannesburg at the weekend.

The foundation and her friends are reeling at the loss of a bright young woman who had worked on the National Health Insurance (NHI) and started a campaign after the killing of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives South Africa
  3. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  4. 'Missing' UJ student found unharmed South Africa
  5. WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie' South Africa

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X