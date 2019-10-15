FreeCekeshe: Mzansi reacts as student activist's application for leave to appeal, bail denied

Cekeshe was sentenced to five years behind bars in December 2017.

He was arrested in 2016 and pleaded guilty to setting a police van alight during the Fees Must Fall protests.

Politicians, among them EFF leader Julius Malema and minster of transport Fikile Mbalula, have called for the activist to be freed.

“We must fix this. This cadre must be freed, whatever it takes,” said Mbalula.

Malema said: “We have deployed the best legal brains, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, to set him free.”

After the verdict, minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola said: “We note the dismissal of both the leave to appeal and bail for Fees Must Fall activist Khaya Cekeshe by the Johannesburg magistrate's court.

“We're in the process of urgently assisting him with an application for presidential pardon or other legally available avenues.”