Grade 9 certificates not the end of the schooling road, says department

The education department on Monday told parliament that the proposed grade 9 certificates would not signal the end of pupils' schooling journeys.

This was a misconception by the public, it said.

“Contrary to media reports that learners would finish school in grade 9, the GEC is not an exit certificate. The GEC and GOC will enable learners to elect various pathways and in fact continue with their education at different institutions, where they will be exposed to skills training in available trades,” said the department as it briefed parliament’s education portfolio committee on Monday.

The GEC is the General Education Certificate, while the GOC is the General Occupational Certificate.

Minister Angie Motshekga, who announced the plan at the ninth Sadtu national congress last month, said the introduction of these certificates was nothing new, with numerous other countries offering something similar.